/FIFA plans Israel-Palestine opener for new U-15 tournament

FIFA is considering a symbolic fixture between Israel and Palestine as the inaugural match of a new global Under-15 tournament scheduled to take place in the United States this September. While the event is not being branded as an official Under-15 World Cup, it will be open to all 211 FIFA member associations, including Russia, whose senior national teams continue to be suspended from international competition.

The tournament was unveiled by FIFA in December and the organisation is reportedly planning a high-profile opening encounter. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has often said that football can help bring people together and promote peace and understanding between countries. An Israel-Palestine match could reflect that idea.

Infantino’s efforts to encourage cooperation between the two football associations faced a setback during FIFA’s Congress in Vancouver in April.

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An attempt to arrange a public handshake between representatives from Palestine and Israel did not succeed when Palestinian Football Association president Jibril Rajoub declined to stand alongside Israel Football Association vice-president Basim Sheikh Suliman, despite repeated appeals from the FIFA president.

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This experience does not seem to have stopped Gianni Infantino from trying to act as a peacemaker. Sources also indicate that a proposal to have Israel and Palestine contest the opening match of the Under-15 competition remains under active discussion.

Although the host venue has yet to be officially announced, Miami is widely viewed as the leading candidate, particularly given FIFA’s significant operational presence in the city.

The inaugural edition will feature boys’ teams, with a corresponding girls’ tournament expected to follow the next year. FIFA ultimately intends to establish separate annual boys’ and girls’ festivals beginning in 2028.

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Addressing delegates, Infantino emphasised that both Israel and Palestine are equal members of FIFA, sharing the same rights and responsibilities.

“Let me thank the two representatives from Israel and from Palestine, who have the same rights, duties and obligations, who are members of Fifa,” Infantino said. “We will work together, let’s work together to give hope to the children, let’s work together for that.