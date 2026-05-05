/FIFA invites Iran to headquarters by May 20 ‘to prepare for World Cup’

Football’s governing body, FIFA, has invited the Iranian football federation (FFIRI) to its Zurich headquarters by May 20 for talks over the country’s participation at this year’s World Cup, per the latest report. Following the eruption of war in the Middle East after strikes from the US and Israel, Iran’s participation in the 48-team tournament, to be held across three countries (the US, Canada and Mexico) has been shrouded in uncertainty.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed last week that despite threats and growing uncertainty, the Asian powerhouse in football will participate in the tournament. Iran is scheduled to play its three league matches in the United States.

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"Let me start by the outset, confirming straightaway that of course Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026," Infantino said as he addressed delegates at the FIFA Congress in Vancouver. "And of course, Iran will play (in) the United States of America."



Meanwhile, Iran's delegation was the only absentee from the 211-member congress after a clash with Canadian border officials. Earlier, Iranian media said FFIRI president Mehdi Taj -- a former member of Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) -- and two colleagues flew home after being "insulted" by Canadian immigration officers.



Canada, which designated the IRGC a terrorist organisation in 2024, said individuals linked to the force were "inadmissible".

On his return home, Taj told local media he wanted a meeting with FIFA to discuss a variety of subjects.



Iran, who are due to be based in Tucson, Arizona, during the World Cup, face New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in Group G.



The Iranians open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.