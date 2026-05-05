/Premier League | How soon can Arsenal win title and does Man City still have a chance?

The ongoing English Premier League (PL) season is nearing its end with Arsenal poised to win it barring any surprises. Second-placed Arsenal are place at the top of 20-team table with with 76 points and three matches left. The Gunners can only be challenged by Manchester City, which are second with 71 points but four matches left. Third on the table are Manchester United with 64 points and three matches left, meaning they can gather at most 73 points after 38 games. If Manchester City manage to win all their remaining matches then they will end up with 83 points which Arsenal can match up with two wins and a draw.

How soon can Arsenal win the Premier League season?

Manchester City's 3-3 draw against Everton has left the title race in favour of the Gunners which are looking for their first title in 22 years. Arsenal play in next three matches against: West Ham on Sunday (May 10), Burnley on Monday (May 18), and Crystal Palace on Sunday (May 24). Man City, meanwhile, has four games left against: Brentford on Saturday (May 9), Crystal Palace on Wednesday (On May 13), Bournemouth on Tuesday (May 19), and Aston Villa on Sunday (May 24).

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If Man City fail to win against Brentford on May 9 or Crystal Palace on Wednesday (May 13) and Arsenal beat West Ham on May 10, the Gunners can very well lift the trophy with a win against Burnley on Monday (May 18) at home to cap off a memorable season.

Can Man City still win Premier League title?