FIFA announces nominations for Puskas award - Watch all the goals

FIFA on Wednesday reveals the nominations for 2020 FIFA Puskas Award for some breathtaking goals last season.

The list included Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez and Tottenham Hotspurs' Son Heung-min, who coincidentally scored their nominated goals on the same day (December 7). Son's solo effort pulled a stunner against Burnley, whereas, Luis Suarez scored a stunning backheel chip for former club Barcelona against Mallorca.

Both stars are leading the list for their stunning goals, but they face stiff competition as the list includes many great goals.

"The winner of the FIFA Puskas Award will be selected by an international jury comprising a panel of Fifa legends and by the fans from all over the world registered on www.fifa.com. Each of the two groups of voters within the jury has the same electoral weight," FIFA said in a statement.

Son Heung-min - Tottenham v Burnley - December 2019

Luis Suarez - Barcelona v Mallorca - December 2019

Andre-Pierre Gignac - UANL Tigres v Pumas UNAM - March 2020

Zlatzko Junuzovic - Rapid Vienna v Red Bull Salzburg - June 2020

Hlompho Kekana - Mamelodi Sundowns FC v Cape Town City FC - August 2019

Giorgian De Arrascaeta – Ceara SC v CR Flamengo - August 2019

Jordan Flores - Shamrock Rovers FC v Dundalk - February 2020

Sophie Ingle - Arsenal Women v Chelsea Women - January 2020

Caroline Weir - Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women - September 2019

Shirley Cruz - Costa Rica Women v Panama Women - January 2020

Leonel Quiñónez - Universidad Catolica v Macara - August 2019

