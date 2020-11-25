From Messi to Lewandowski: FIFA reveals nominees for Best Men's Player award

Written By: Amartya Sharma

FIFA on Wednesday revealed a list of players for the Best FIFA Men's Player award. The list includes Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski. 

Take a look at the list: 

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne had a spectacular season under Guardiola. His playmaking skills helped Man City finish second in Premier League last season.  

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski had a splendid season. He helped Bayern win the UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga. Bayern won the treble last year.  

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's title-winning striker Mohamed Salah has been in a wonderful form since past few years. The Egyptian helped Klopp win Premier League last year and is leading them this year too. 

Neymar

Neymar had a shaky season for PSG. He and his PSG mate Kylian Mbappe helped PSG win Ligue 1 and reach the finals of UEFA Champions League.   

Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara had a crucial season with Bayern Munich. His form last season earned him  blockbuster transfer to Liverpool. 

Lionel Messi

Last year's Men's award winner, Lionel Messi won his record-extending seven golden boot in La Liga. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Age is just a number when it comes to Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo. He has been Juventus' top scorer last season. 

Sadio Mane

Senegal and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane played a crucial role in club's Premier League last season. 

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has been like a wall for the club. He played a crucial role in club's Premier League win last season and Champions League last year.  

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos has led his team from the front. He scored and defended goals for the club. He played a crucial role in club's La Liga win.  

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe had a good season in Ligue 1. He was the second-highest top scorer in the league.  

