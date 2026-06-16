/FIFA 2026 | Meet Sarpreet Singh - 27-year-old becomes first Indian origin player to participate in ongoing World Cup

The Day 5 (Jun 14) of ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 saw four drawn games between eight teams and amid all that, one Indian origin player quietly became the headline in the 1.5-billion strong country. Playing for New Zealand vs Iran in Group G match at LA Stadium in Ingelwood, USA, Sarpreet Singh became the first Indian origin player to play in FIFA 2026. He did not manage to score a goal in the 2-2 draw but was impressive during his time on the pitch before being subbed at the start of injury time post completion of the 90-minute period.

Who is Sarpreet Singh?

The footballer was born on Feb 20, 1999 and raised in Auckland to Indian parents who migrated to New Zealand from India's Jalandhar - a prominent city in the Northern state of Punjab. The parents ran a grocery stor as Sarpeet found his passion for football.

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He joined Wynrs Wynton Rufer Soccer Academy at the age of seven before switching to Wellington Phoenix Academy in 2015. He had also represented New Zealand in U-17 Ocenia Cup as well as U-20 World Cups.

Post his impressive performance in U-19 World Cup 2020, German club and Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich spotted him and the footballer eventually signed an on-loan deal with FC Nurnberg for one season.

Sarpeet, however, was struck with tragedy in 2022, just as he was about to sign up with Bundesliga promoted Werder Bremen. The footballer was diagnosed with osteitis pubis - something he called toughest phase of his career.

He eventually made his return in January 2023 with SSV Jahn Regensburg - another German club.

Injury before the World Cup 2026