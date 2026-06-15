/FIFA 2026 | Ronaldo and other Portugal players pay heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota with custom wristband

Portugal players have decided to keep the memory of Diogo Jota alive at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Jota tragically had passed away last in a car accident and the news came as a shock to all fans, friends and family. The Portugal players, including superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, however, in a touch tribute, have decided to wear wristbands to keep Jota's memory alive as they look to open their World Cup 2026 campaign against DR congo on June 16. The wristbands also comply with FIFA's guidelines about kit and equipemt which means that players can wear them during the match as well.

How Portugal players are paying to Diogo Jota at FIFA World Cup 2026?

The wristbands are in Portugal national teal colours - Green and Red - along with name of the Diogo Jota and other players. The wristbands are a gift from Portugal prime minister Luis Montenegro who had met with the World Cup squad before their departure to the US.

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"Basically, the story of the wristband is, when we went to meet with the Prime Minister, he offered us this wristband," Portugal's Vitinha told the reporters as reported by Goal.com. "They made sure that it was a wristband that we could wear on the pitch. It has all the specifics for us to be able to enter the pitch with it, with the name of all the players plus the special name of Diogo Jota.

"He let us choose if we wanted to use it or not, how (we use it), during the day or during the match. We received it with a lot of affection and we chose to use it."

Portugal's schedule at the FIFA World Cup 2026

Portugal will start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against DR Congo on Tuesday (Jun 16) in a Group K fixture at Houston Stadium in the US. They next face Uzbekistan on June 22 at the same venue before finishing off group-stage matches against Colombia on June 27 at Miami Stadium.

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