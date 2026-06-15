/FIFA 2026, Day 4 Round up: Germany thrash World Cup debutants Curacao, Ivory Coast stun Ecuador and more results

FIFA World Cup 2026 day 4 matches are done and the expected winners have ensure comfortable victory in their respective matches. There were four matches on Sunday (Jun 14) at the FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany vs Curacao, Netherlands vs Japan, Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, and Sweden vs Tunisia. The only unexpected result from the day was Ivory Coast beating Eucador while Japan played a draw against European powerhouse Netherlands. Below is he round of up of all the FIFA matches from Day 4:

Germany beat Curacao in Group E

Four-time champions Germany were at their absolute best against World Cup debutants Curacao, beating them 7-1. For Germany, Felix Nmecha opened the scoring with a goal in the sixth minute before Curacao's Livano Comenencia eualled it in the 21st minute. There was no other goals for Curacoa as Germany displayed dominance through the rest of the match.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Nico Schlotterbeck scored the second goal for Germany in the 38th minute before Kai Harvetz ended the first half with a penalty conversion in 45+5th minute. Jamal Musiala scored in 47th minute, Nathaniel Brown scored in 68th minute, and Deniz Undav finished it off in 78th minute.

Japan hold Netherlands at draw in Group F

Japan was sensational against Netherlands as they held the European powerhouse at 2-2 draw. All the four goals came in the second half of the match with Netherlands Virgil Van Dyk scoring first in 51st minute before Japan's Keito Nakamura scored the equalizer in 57th minute.

Crynsencio Summerville then took the Dutch ahead in 64th minute and it looked like the Netherland were going to win before Daichi Kamada scored in the 89th minute to get Japan a sensational draw.

Ivory Coast stun Ecuador in Group E

The game was going to end in a 0-0 draw but Ivory Coast had other plans. The going through the first 89 minutes of the game without a goal from any side, Amad Diallo scored one in the final minute of the regulation time to take his team to a stunning victory over Eucador.

Sweden thrash Tunisia in Group F

In the last match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Day 4 (Jun 14), Sweden showcased its might against Tunisia, beating them 5-1. For the Swedes, Alexander Isak (30th minute), Viktor Gyokeres (59th minute), Mattias Svanberg (84th minute), and Yasin Ayari (7th and 90+6th minute) scored goals while Omar Rekik (43rd minute) was the only scorer for Tunisia.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live in India?