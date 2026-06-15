/FIFA 2026 | 'Felt tension,' say Iran players after arriving in US for World Cup opener

Iran footballers have arrived in the United States ahead of their FIFA 2026 opener. Iran play against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday (Jun 15 - 6:30 am June 16 India time). The Middle East country's players, however, acknowledged the underlying tensions amid hostile situation between their country and the United States - the co-host of the tournament along with Canada, and Mexico. A peace deal was reached between the two factions but the strain remains. Iran were originally supposed to be in the US for training ahead of the World Cup but later shifted to Mexico amid visa row before it was decided that they will travel to the US one day prior to the match and leave after that.

Iran players acknowledge tensions after arriving in the US

Speaking at the press conference after arriving in the US, strike Mehdi Taremi said: "This kind of tension undermines that joy and it undermines the message of Fifa and our people, which is about football and bringing about peace. I have felt the tension from the first moment we arrived at this World Cup. Of course, we don’t have the same beautiful experience we usually talk about – peace and joy. I know several countries had visa problems and changing of training camps. The tension exists – it did before the World Cup even started."

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Despite the distractions, Iran coach Amir Ghalenoi has vowed to play like locals at SoFi Stadium in LA, California - the state with 375,000 Iranians as reported by the Guardian. "We are here to play football and we are here to represent the respectful people of Iran, be it the Iranians inside of Iran or the diaspora. We’re not political people and the slogan of FIFA is this, that football is separate from politics. We respect each and every one of the Iranians."

Iran schedule in the FIFA World Cup 2026

After playing against New Zealand on June 15 at SoFi Stadium in LA, Iran next play against Belgium on June 21 also at LA Stadium (SoFi) in Ingelwood. Iran'd third and last group-stage match is against Egypt on June 26 at Seattle Stadium in Seattle.

Where to watch Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live in India?