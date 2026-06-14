/FIFA 2026: Lionel Messi trains hard ahead of Argentina's tournament opener

Argentina captain Lionel Messi took part in an intense training session as the team prepared for its FIFA World Cup opener against Algeria on Monday. In an Instagram update, Messi was seen working through various drills, including running exercises, penalty practice and other match-preparation routines, indicating he is well prepared for the tournament.

The veteran forward appears poised to feature in Argentina’s opening game as the defending champions begin their World Cup campaign. His confidence has been boosted by a positive outing in Argentina’s final pre-tournament friendly against Iceland on Wednesday.

The match, held at Jordan-Hare Stadium, saw the Inter Miami CF star come off the bench in the 70th minute and marked his appearance by converting a penalty as Argentina secured a comfortable win.

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Speaking after the match to TyC Sports, as quoted by Goal.com, Messi said, "Enjoying it from the start, I was eager to play for a while since I arrived with this discomfort. Happy, enjoying every moment, and excited as always. I felt great, I was keen to get started and shake off the fears you have when you have this discomfort, to be able to play freely. We have a week to get everyone fit and ready for the opening match."

Messi missed Argentina's 2-0 friendly victory over Honduras on Jun 6 despite participating in the warm-up, as he was recovering from muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.