/FIFA 2026 | How FIFA will determine eight teams among third-placed sides for Round of 32?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage is just two days away from getting over and there are still teams to fill up the spots for the next round when the knockout begins. For the first time 48 teams are participating in the tournament which are divided into 12 groups of four teams each. The next round will have 32 teams vying for a place in quarterfinals. FIFA, to select the 32 teams for the next round, has decided to pick up top two teams from each group after the group-stage and selecting eight third-placed teams among all the 12 groups.

How the eight best third-placed teams will be selected?

FIFA has introduced five-step procedure to select the the eight third-placed teams which will join the rest of 24 teams for the knockout stage which beging in Round of 32. While the selection for top 24 teams is directly based on finishing in top two of their respective groups, here's below the procedure to select rest of the eight teams:

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Highest number of points

The first way any team among the 12 third-placed teams can qualify for the Round of 32 is based on points. Th top eight teams with highest number of points after group stage and selecting top 24 teams, will get a berth in the knockout round.

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Goal difference

If there two or more teams with same points and there's a tie to select last eight of R32 teams, the goal difference will be checked and the team with better goal difference will advance. The goal difference is calculated by number of goals done a team in group stage matches and then the number of goals conceded are substracted to get the number.

Goals scored

If there is a tie still persisting after checking for points and goal difference, the goals scored will be looked at to determine the teams among third-placed sides to allot a R32 berth. It is highly unlikely that the situation will stretch to this point but just in case it does, FIFA has it covered.

Highest team conduct

In a case when two or more teams have same points, same goal difference, and same goals scored, FIFA then take their conduct during the group stage into the account. The conduct means total yellow and red cards for the players and officials will be counted and the teams with lesser number of those cards will prevail into the R32.

Highest FIFA ranking

If none of the above things work to determine eight teams among the 12 third-placed teams, the FIFA will go to the rankings of the teams and the sides with best rankings will proceed to the next round along with top 24 teams.

The steps after first one of looking at the points will be considered only after the previous ones have failed to determine the teams.

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