/FIFA 2026 Day 14 Round-up | Brazil, Morocco qualify for R32 from Group C and more results

The FIFA World Cup 2026 day 14 is done and all the expected teams won their respective games as group stage nears the end.The winning teams are Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Morocco, Brazil, South Africa, and co-host Mexico as well. Below are the detailed results of all the matches from day 14 of football World Cup
Switzerland beat Canada in Group B
Switzerland topped Group B with 2-1 win over co-host Canada and ended the group-stage with seven points from three matches. Ruben Vargas scored in 46th minute before Johan Manzambi doubled the lead in 57th minute. For Canada, Promise David scoed a goal in 76th minute but it was not enough. Canada, while qualified for R32 ended up second on the Group B with four points from one draw, one loss and one win in three matches.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)
Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Qatar in Gruop B
In the second Group B match, Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Qatar 3-1. Kerim Alajbegovic scored in 29th minute for Bosnia before an own goal by Qatar's Sultan Al-Brake doubled their lead in 34th minute. Hassan Al-Haydos tried to minimize damage witha goal in 42nd minute but to no avail. Ermin Mahmic then finished off any chances with 80th minute goal. Bosnia and Herzegovina ended with 4 points on third place - same as Canada - and can still qualify for the R32 while Qatar crashed out.
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Morocco and Brazil win in Group C
The Group C matches were the most entertaining ones with Morocco beating Haiti 4-2 in six-goal thriller while Brazil stampd authority with 3-0 win over Scotland. Both Morocco and Brazil ended up with seven points from three matches each with five-time winners Brazil topping the group standings. Morocco, however, are also through the Round of 32 with top two teams from each of 12 groups getting automatic qualification.
South Africa and Mexico qualify from Group A
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In Group A matches, co-hosts Mexico registered their third win on the trot to end with nine points from three matches as they beat Czechia 3-0. South Africa, on the other hand, beat South Kores 1-0 in an all inportant match for both the teams. With the win, South Africa reached to four points and qualifed for the R32 while South Korea, which had three points from two games before the match, ended with same three points and now are at the mercy of qualification process for the best eigh third-place teams.