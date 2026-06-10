/FIFA 2026 | From expanded VAR to red card for covering mouth - All the new rules implemented at the World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup arrives not just with a bigger stage of 48 teams, three host nations, 104 matches, but a plethora of rule changes as well. The International Football Association Board (IFAB), football’s apex law-making authority, has pushed through a sweeping number of reforms that will reshape how the upcoming FIFA World Cup set to be played across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from Thursday (Jun 11). These rules empower referees with enough say to send a player back if they cover the mouth on pitch among others. Seven changes, in particular, will define exactly what kind of football the world sees in 2026.

Expanded VAR decisions

VAR has become and integral part of the game and the FIFA World Cup 2026 will see expanded usage of the technology for the following instances:

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Attacking fouls that happen before play

Incorrectly awarded corner kick without delaying start

Wrongly issued red card stemming from second yellow card

Wrong player handed yellow card

Red cards for covering mouths

Referees are allowed to issue red card to players who cover their mouth during the confrontation. The friendly chatter is allowed though. The rule came into force in the aftermath of Champions League drama where Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni racially abused Real Madrid's Vini Jr. with a covered mouth.

10-second substitution

Under this rule the subsituted player must leave the field within 10 seconds of announcement or the player expected to replace will have to one minute before next stoppage.

5-second throw-in

A player throwing the ball in or taking a corner kick must do so quickly else a 5-second clock will start to keep the game going. The referee has the power to switch possession of the ball once clock is expired.

Hydration breaks

Keeping the summer and hot weather into consideration, there will be two hydration breaks in each half for all the matches.

Longer off-field treatment after injuries

Any treatment for outfield player by medical staff requires them leaving the field for a minute.

Goalkeeper timeouts