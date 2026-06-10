/FIFA 2026 | Who is paying to host the tournament and how much it may cost fans?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the biggest sporting event ever staged. An expanded 48-team field, up from 32, will play 104 matches across three nations: the United States, Canada, and Mexico at 16 venues. FIFA President Gianni Infantino called it the equivalent of "104 Super Bowls." The numbers back him up. The tournament is projected to generate billions in the current four-year cycle. Broadcast rights alone are expected to bring in more than 3 billion. Big money for FIFA. But the question fans are asking is simpler: who is actually paying for all of this?

Who pays for hosting the World Cup?

It is not entirely FIFA. Host cities expect economic gains from staging the tournament, but they also carry the costs of security, transportation, fan festivals, infrastructure. All of it adds up. FIFA collects the revenues while host cities foot the operational bills. The US cities have already hit out at FIFA for lack of monetary help and in turn, have increased the prices of services rendered to fans including but not limited to transportation.

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How are tickets priced at FIFA World Cup 2026?

This is where it gets interesting and controversial. For the first time in World Cup history, FIFA has introduced dynamic pricing, meaning tickets no longer have fixed face values. Instead, prices fluctuate based on demand - sometimes hourly or daily. FIFA argues this reflects market conditions and discourages excessive resale profits. The fans, however, are not happy and say it creates uncertainty and makes planning a nightmare for fans travelling internationally. The model is familiar in American sports like the NFL, and concerts have used it for years. But for World Cup ticketing, it is a first. And fans are already feeling it.

How much is a World Cup ticket actually costing?

The numbers are stark. FIFA introduced a $60 face-value ticket category following public pressure, but those seats represent less than 2% of total inventory. Currently, there are nearly 15,000 group-stage tickets are available on FIFA's official resale platform with a price as low as $69. FIFA has defended its stance to put up tickets via dynamic pricing, calling it a demand and supply situation.

What other costs do fans have to bear?

Tickets are only the beginning. Transport costs around World Cup venues have surged sharply. A round-trip journey from New York to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which normally costs around $13, has been raised to $100 on match days due to limited parking and surge pricing. Add flights, hotels, food, and ground transport and attending even a single game can cost thousands of dollars. Some observers now worry the combined burden will price out ordinary fans entirely, leaving stadiums filled largely by corporate guests and high-income spectators. The World Cup was built on the passionate supporter. That supporter is being priced out.

How big is FIFA World Cup 2026, really?

With 48 nations across 16 cities in three countries, this is the largest World Cup ever staged by some distance. Labour disputes have already emerged at host venues like from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to hotels near Lumen Field in Seattle and six properties in Philadelphia, with thousands of hospitality workers threatening strikes over wages and working conditions ahead of the opening match on June 11. The expanded format places unprecedented demands on travel, logistics, and infrastructure. FIFA's jackpot is real. Whether the host cities, the workers, and the fans in the stands get a fair share of it, that remains to be seen.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.