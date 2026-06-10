/FIFA World Cup's unluckiest player? This 27-year-old player has the most final goals, a hat-trick and still ended up on wrong side of history

FIFA football world is a dream come true of all the players participating in it but the ultimate goal of winning the trophy and scoring goals remains reserve for a few chosen one. Only 62 players have been able to score a goal in a FIFA World Cup final in the history with only 12 players being able to score multiple goals across the finals. In a single edition of the FIFA final, only 10 players have been able to score multiple goals and only two of them have scored hat-tricks. Scoring three goals in a single match by a player almost ensures victory for team but alas, that is not the case with Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe unluckiest player in FIFA World Cup?

The 27-year-old French player has taken part in two FIFA World Cup finals - in 2018 and 2022 - scoring four goals combined, which are the highest in the tournament final history. Despite being the highest goal scorer of the FIFA World Cup final history - Mbappe remains the only player to score a hat-trick in the final and still end up on the losing side.

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In 2022 FIFA World Cup final, Mbappe did everything he could to take France at par against Argentina and pushed the game in the penalty shootout. Argentina and Messi, however, ensured no back-to-back titles for France. Mbappe had scored his goals in 80', 81' (penalty), and 118' (penalty) but all in vain.

Apart from Mbappe, only once a player has player has scored a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup final - Geoff Hurst for England in 1966 against West Germany. The goals ensured the title win for England, which remains their only one till date.

Which players have scored multiple goals in single FIFA World Cup final?

Only 10 players in 96-year history of the tournament have been able to score multiple goals in a FIFA World Cup final. Among those 10, only Hurst and Mbappe are with a hat-trick. Here's the list of all players with multiple goals in a single FIFA World Cup final