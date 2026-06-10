/FIFA 2026 | Which team has played most football World Cup penalty shoot-outs? One of top 5 hasn't won a single title

There have been 35 penalty shootouts in the World Cup history so far with five of them coming in 2022 - most in a single edition - including the final won by Argentina against France.
With FIFA World Cup 2026 set to kickoff on Thursday (Jun 11), eyes would be on matches which go to penalty shootouts. There have been 35 penalty shootouts in the World Cup history so far with five of them coming in 2022 including the final won by Argentina against France.
Two-time champions Argentina have featured in seven FIFA World Cup penalty shootouts - the most in the history of the tournament.
They have won six of those seven shootouts with the latest one being in the final of 2022 FIFA World Cup which led them to their third title.
France is next on the list with five FIFA World Cup penatly shootout appearances in their history of the tournament.
France are the entering the FIFA 2026 as back-to-back finalists, in 2018 and 2022, and have two titles to their name - 1998 and 2018.
Brazil have the most FIFA World Cup titles - 5 and this is exactly the number of times they have appeared in the FIFA World Cup penalty shootouts.
Brazil's dominance, however, has been declining over the years with last of their FIFA WC title coming in 2002.
Before that, they had won in 1958, 1962, 1970, and 1994.
The four-time champions Germany have appeared in the FIFA World Cup penalty shootouts four times.
Germany won their FIFA World Cup titles in 1934 and 1938 editions before doing it again in 1982 and lastly in 2006.
Croatia has also featured in the FIFA World Cup penalty shootouts four times.
The European team, however, hasn't been able to win a single title.