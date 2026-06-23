/FIFA 2026 | Ex-Atletico striker Bodanovic issues apology after racist comments during Belgium vs Iran

Rade Bogdanovic, a former footballer who played as a striker for Atletico Madrid and Weder Bermen, has landed in hot soup over his racist comments while appearing as an 'expert commentator' on Serbia-based RTS - a television and radi broadcaster. Bogdanovic made the comments during the Iran vs Belgium match, played on Sunday (Jun 21), which ended in a draw. His comments were directed at Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy after the player got the red card.

What did Bogdanovic say about Ngoy?

The 56-year-old questioned the stamina and focus of Black players and said: "I have always said those players - and I'm really not racist - but black players lack the concentration to last more than 60 to 80 minutes. When we played, we sometimes had to protect our own players to stop them making mistakes."

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

After the comment, Bogdanovic's co-host tried to challenge the commnets made but the 56-year-old doubled down and insisted that his comments are true for 'majority of Black players.'

The ex-footballer apologized later on for his comments and said in a statement to Reuters: "I sincerely apologise for my statement regarding black football players."

RTS also issued a statement and clarified that Bogdanovic isn't employed by them, saying: "We would like to take this opportunity to apologise, as a broadcaster, for the statement made in our programme concerning members of a particular race."

The match had ended in a goalless draw, which pushed Belgium to third place in Group G behind Egypt and Iran. In two group-stage matches played, Belgium have not won a single one - playing a draw against both - Egypt and Iran. They are at two points currently and would have to win against New Zealand to bolster their Round of 32 place chances.

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