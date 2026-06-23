/FIFA 2026 | 'Can’t recall:' Argentina's Lionel Messi on his favorite of 18 record World Cup goals

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi added another feather to his cap with his brace in 2-0 win against Austria in FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday (Jun 22) at Houston Stadium. With the first of his two goal on the night, which came minutes the half-time, Messi became the highest goal-scorer in the history of FIFA World Cup - taking over German legend Miroslav Klose's 16-goal record set in 2014. Messi, playing his sixth FIFA World Cup, now has 18 goals in the tournament history and he acknowledged the 'good feeling.'

Messi reacts on becoming highest goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history

"It feels special, but like I’ve always said it does," he said after the match. "Like I’ve said other times, I enjoy playing, having a good time on the pitch. I wasn’t necessarily having one on the ­penalty, but with luck we were able to work through that situation, take the advantage and leave with three points."

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Answering a question about his favorite of 18 goals, Messi laughed and said: "I can’t recall right now, I’m tired, low on energy, and finding it hard to think."

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The win against Austria was Argentina's secon consecutive in the ongoing football World Cup 2026, giving them six points so far and a place in the knockout round as well. Messi was happy about it and said: "We knew it was going to be a game with a lot of intensity and we knew we wouldn’t be able to let our guard down. But yes, I’m happy. It’s important to us also to get the six points to have a little bit of a calmer week."

Argentina's last group stage match is against Jordan on June 27 at Dallas Stadium.

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