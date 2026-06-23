/FIFA 2026 Day 12 Round up |'Brace for impact': Messi, Mbappe, Haaland put their teams into Round of 32

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 produced some magical moments but none better than Lionel Messi breaking all-time goal scoring record in the football world cup history. Behind him is Kylian Mbappe who also scored a brace in France's win. Both, Argentina and France, finalists of FIFA World Cup 2022, entered the Round of 32 with respective wins in their group stage matches. In the thrid match of the day, Norway beat Senegal to confirm their knockout berth as well with Erling Haaland scoring two goals out of three for his side. Below are all the FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 results

Messi brace puts Argentina into R32

In the Group J match played at Houston Stadium, Messi scored the first goal of the night for either side in the 38th minute as Argentina headed into the half-time with 1-0 lead. The defending champions looked set to win by same margin before Messi changed it, scoring his second goal of the night in the 90+5th minute to ensure a 2-0 win. With the brace, Messi now has 18 goals in FIFA World Cup history - the most by any player - and five of them have comes in the last two matches.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

France thump Iraq for knockout berth

The match started late because of a storm and then France blew away Iray for a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Stadium. Kylian Mbappe, France superstar, opened the scoring in 14th minute and then added another in 54th minute as well. Ousmane Dembele also joined the party in 66th minute as France, the finalists of last two editions, booked their Round of 32 berth.

Also Read - Setback for Germany: Nico Schlotterbeck ruled out of World Cup with ankle injury

Norway beat Senegal for a place in R32

Earling Haaland was on song for Norway in Group I fixture against Senegal at the New York New Jersey Stadium as Norway became third team of the day to qualify for the round of 32. Marcus Holmgreen Pedersen opened the scoring with a 43th minute goal before Haaland doubled the lead in 48th minute.

Senegal showed some fight as Ismaila Sarr scored a goal in the 53rd minute but Haaland then scored another one in 58th minute to take Norway 3-1 up. Sarr reduced the goal difference with his second goal in 90+3rd minute but could not save his team from a defeat.

Norway beat Senegal for a place in R32 Earling Haaland was on song for Norway in Group I fixture against Senegal at the New York New Jersey Stadium as Norway became third team of the day to qualify for the round of 32. Marcus Holmgreen Pedersen opened the scoring with a 43th minute goal before Haaland doubled the lead in 48th minute. Earling Haaland was on song for Norway in Group I fixture against Senegal at the New York New Jersey Stadium as Norway became third team of the day to qualify for the round of 32. Marcus Holmgreen Pedersen opened the scoring with a 43th minute goal before Haaland doubled the lead in 48th minute.