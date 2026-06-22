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Setback for Germany: Nico Schlotterbeck ruled out of FIFA World Cup with ankle injury

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 20:03 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 20:03 IST
Setback for Germany: Nico Schlotterbeck ruled out of FIFA World Cup with ankle injury

Setback for Germany Nico Schlotterbeck ruled out of World Cup with ankle injury Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Germany’s World Cup campaign has been hit with a massive defensive blow. Defender Nico Schlotterbeck is officially ruled out of the tournament with a serious ankle injury. Find out how this impacts Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Four-time champions Germany suffered an injury setback as Nico Schlotterbeck was ruled out of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 with an ankle injury, the German Football Association (DFB) announced on Monday (Jun 22). The 26-year-old defender from Dortmund is said to have suffered an injury midway through Germany’s second group stage fixture against Ivory Coast in Toronto on Saturday (Jun 20), before being replaced at half-time. Even though he had no goal contributions during his team’s 2-1 win, Nico scored the second goal in Germany’s tournament opener, where they beat the debutants Curaçao 7-1.

The examinations have revealed the worst-case scenario for the defender, who is confirmed to be out of action for several months. He, however, will stay back with Germany's World Cup squad in the US, as they prepare for their last Group E game against Ecuador on Thursday (Jun 25).

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"We'll really miss Schlotti on the field as an outstanding defender, especially his excellent build-up play," Julian Nagelsmann said on Monday. "It could have been his World Cup."

"We all tried to cheer him up yesterday — luckily, he's a very positive guy who's already looking ahead. It's a good sign that he's staying here with the team for now, because he has an impact off the field as well.

“Despite his absence, we're still very well-placed in central defence for the World Cup with Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger, Waldemar Anton, and Malick Thiaw.”

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Schlotterbeck to miss Dortmund’s season opener

Meanwhile, the timeframe given by the DFB means Schlotterbeck will miss the start of next season. Borussia Dortmund, last season's Bundesliga runners-up, will face champions Bayern Munich on August 22. Their league campaign begins the following weekend.

"I feel extremely sorry for Nico; he was in really good form and an indispensable part of our national team's starting line-up," Lars Ricken, Dortmund's sporting director, told the club website. "It's a real shame and incredibly tough to take that he's now out of the World Cup due to injury. But Nico showed last year how he can come back even stronger after an injury."

Germany has, however, qualified for the Round of 32.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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