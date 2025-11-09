/FIDE World Cup 2025: Vidit Gujrathi crashes out; Karthik Venkataraman continues dream run

GM Karthik Venkataraman continued his impressive run at the ongoing FIDE World Cup 2025, overcoming GM Bogdan-Daniel Deac of Romania in the second rapid game of their tiebreaker. With this win, Karthik advanced to the fourth round of the tournament on Sunday (November 9). After a draw in the first rapid game with white, Karthik capitalised on his position with the black pieces, using his extra bishop to trap Deac’s king in a corner and securing the win in 43 moves.

Karthik, who previously defeated his fellow Indian Aravindh Chithambaram in the second round, will now face Vietnam's Le Quang Liem in the next round. Karthik’s victory means that five Indian players will be competing in the fourth round of the tournament, as the competition heads into the crucial stages after a rest day on Monday (November 10).

On the other hand, it was a disappointing exit for Vidit Gujrathi and Narayanan SL. Vidit started strong in his tiebreaker against Shankland, winning the first rapid game in 75 moves. However, a critical mistake during a queen exchange under time pressure in the second game cost him dearly, and he lost the game in 49 moves. The match then went into a second set of rapid games, where Vidit lost the sixth game with white pieces in 61 moves, leading to his elimination. Narayanan SL, playing black against Chinese GM Yu Yangyi, endured a marathon game lasting 125 moves. Despite his best efforts to fend off Yu’s attack, he eventually lost. Although he drew the second game, Narayanan was eliminated from the tournament.

Indian results (Round 3, Tiebreaker)