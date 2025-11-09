/From Sophie Devine's controversial run-out, Caoimhe's flying catch to Georgia Voll's 'mistimed' shot. Here's what all happened opening day of WBBL 11

The Women's Big Bash League season 11 kicked off with a bang on Sunday (November 9), delivering a whirlwind of dramatic moments, jaw-dropping skills, and unexpected twists. From a bizarre dismissal that left Sophie Devine stunned to a sensational catch from 16-year-old Caoimhe Bray that had everyone talking, the opening day of WBBL 11 served up plenty of excitement. Meanwhile, Georgia Voll’s bold attempt at a ramp shot ended in a mishap that had the Thunder dugout in fits of laughter. Let’s take a look at some of the most unforgettable moments from the day.

Sophie Devine's controversial run-out

Sophie Devine, the captain of the Perth Scorchers, was left shocked after a bizarre dismissal in their Women's Big Bash League match against the Sydney Sixers. During the eighth over of the Scorchers' innings, the New Zealand star stepped out of her crease to attack a delivery from Ashleigh Gardner. However, Devine completely missed the ball, and wicket-keeper Emma Manix-Greeves fumbled the catch. The ball then ricocheted off Greeves' gloves and struck the stumps, leaving Devine out of her crease.



The confusion arose when it appeared that the wicket-keeper's gloves moved forward in an attempt to collect the ball, possibly disturbing the bails. The on-field umpires called for a review, and after checking the footage, the third umpire decided to uphold the dismissal. They ruled that the stumps had lit up just before Greeves' gloves made any contact, much to the surprise of Devine and the spectators. Despite the controversy, Devine initially remained on the field, visibly stunned, but after a short delay, she eventually walked slowly off the pitch and back to the dressing room.

Watch the video here

Caoimhe Bray's flying catch

During the match between Sydney Sixers against Perth Scorchers Women in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League, 16-year-old Caoimhe Bray took a sensational catch which left the commentators, fans and even the bowler, Maitlan Brown in utter disbelief. Caoimhe, who was positioned inside the circle, jumped and extended her left arm to take a one-handed catch to dismiss Amy Edgar for six runs.

Watch the catch here

Beth Mooney-Jemimah Rodrigues' banter

Beth Mooney, the star batter for the Perth Scorchers Women, responded with her usual wit after Jemimah Rodrigues made a playful comment about Australia's loss in the World Cup semi-final. During the Women’s Big Bash League game between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Rodrigues, currently with Brisbane Heat, joked about possibly being stopped from entering Australia after Indian team knocked out Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final, helping India secure a place in the final, which they eventually won. Mooney, never missing a beat, addressed the remark with her trademark humour during the broadcast. "We heard Jemi say earlier that she was worried they weren't going to let her in the country because they beat us, but I actually thought they weren't going to let us back in for losing. Thankfully immigration let me in."

Georgia Voll's ridiculous shot

Meanwhile, in a match between Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women, an amusing yet slightly concerning moment unfolded when Thunder’s Georgia Voll was struck on the helmet while attempting a ramp shot. Voll, known for her bold and aggressive batting, tried to scoop the ball over the wicketkeeper’s head, but her timing failed her, and the ball ricocheted off her bat, striking her helmet. For a brief moment, the players on the field were concerned for Voll’s safety. However, after confirming she was fine, Voll shared a smile, realising the hilarious nature of the situation. The Thunder’s dugout couldn’t hold back their laughter at the unexpected mishap, turning what could have been a tense moment into one of the lighter, more humorous highlights of the match.