/FIDE World Cup 2025: Arjun and Harikrishna draw opening game of round 5

Arjun Erigaisi tried hard to break GM Levon Aronian’s resistance in their fifth-round opener of the ongoing FIDE World Cup 2025 on Friday (November 14), but the attempt fell short. With the white pieces, Arjun held a small edge in a double-rook endgame, yet the position eventually simplified and the game concluded peacefully after 41 moves. Earlier, GM P. Harikrishna, playing black, adopted a steady approach to keep GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara—known for several upsets in the tournament—from finding any winning chances.

The event started with 24 Indian participants among 206 players representing 82 countries, all competing for the Viswanathan Anand Trophy. After four rounds, only two Indians remain in the hunt for the title and a berth in the Candidates Tournament. Arjun pushed for an early initiative against the two-time World Cup champion Aronian, and the Armenian-born star appeared to be under pressure—taking nearly half an hour on his 21st move. He eventually discovered a resourceful defensive path and steered the game into safe territory, giving him the comfort of playing white in the next classical game.

Harikrishna, meanwhile, had little difficulty navigating Alcantara’s preparation. The pair quickly transitioned into a rook-and-pawn ending and agreed to a draw after 41 moves. By that stage, six of the eight matches of the round had also ended in draws. In the previous round’s tiebreaks, Erigaisi swept GM Peter Leko in both rapid games, and Harikrishna capitalized on his chances to eliminate GM Nils Grandelius.

R. Praggnanandhaa’s journey ended in the fifth round after a loss to former World Rapid Champion GM Daniil Dubov. With Pranav V and Karthik Venkataraman also exiting after defeats in the classical games, India had three players in the tiebreaks, from which only two ultimately progressed.

Indian results (Round 5, Game 1):