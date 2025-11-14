/Dr. Sherylle Calder: The new secret weapon for Indian men's hockey team as they push for 2026 Asian Games glory

To enhance the hand-eye coordination of its players, Hockey India has enlisted the expertise of renowned South African eye specialist Dr. Sherylle Calder. She will be working with the men's hockey team until next year's Asian Games, as confirmed by head coach Craig Fulton to news agency PTI on Friday (November 14). Dr. Calder, an expert in improving hand-eye, foot, and overall body coordination, has worked with some of the world's top athletes. Her EyeGym programs have been credited with boosting the performance of elite sports figures like golfer Ernie Els and Mercedes F1 driver Valtteri Bottas.

Dr. Sherylle Calder is a globally recognised leader in the field of visual performance coaching, with over 25 years of experience helping individuals unlock their cognitive potential across sports, business, and education. As the founder of EyeGym, she has crafted a pioneering training program that focuses on the development of advanced cognitive behaviours through visual awareness—a discipline that bridges the gap between mental processes and physical performance.

Dr. Calder is the only professional in the world to hold a formal PhD in Visual Performance Skills Training, a rare distinction that underscores her deep expertise in the cognitive science of vision and its applications in human performance. Her unique approach has transformed how athletes and professionals understand and enhance their visual and mental skills, leading to measurable improvements in focus, reaction time, decision-making, and overall performance.

Her extensive global exposure has allowed her to work with thousands of elite athletes, helping them achieve peak performance in a range of competitive sports. Dr. Calder’s coaching resume includes high-profile successes across various disciplines, such as tennis, volleyball, water polo, netball, surfing, canoeing, and skiing. Her clients have included Grand Slam champions, coaches, umpires, and referees—each of whom benefited from her tailored, behind-the-scenes training strategies that focus on cognitive development and visual acuity.

HI announces squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025

Hockey India announced the Indian men’s hockey team for the upcoming 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025, which will take place in Ipoh, Malaysia, from November 23 to 30, 2025. Sanjay has been appointed the captain. India’s campaign will begin with a match against Korea on November 23, followed by a clash with Belgium on November 24. The team will then face Malaysia on November 26, New Zealand on November 27, and finish their group stage with a game against Canada on November 29.