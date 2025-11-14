/WATCH | Sri Lanka players escorted back to hotel under heavy security after practice session

Just hours before the start of the second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday (November 14, 2025), a video surfaced on social media platforms showing the Sri Lankan team returning from a practice session. The footage, though not independently verified by WION, showed the team bus being escorted by a high-security convoy, resembling the kind of protection typically given to heads of state.

This increased security was a response to a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad on Tuesday (November 11), which claimed 12 lives just ahead of the first one day international between the two teams in Rawalpindi. Following the attack, some Sri Lankan players expressed concerns about their safety and even considered pulling out of the tour. However, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board confirmed that the series would continue and warned players about facing a "formal review" if they withdrew. As a result, the second and third ODIs were rescheduled by one day.

