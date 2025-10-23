/FIDE to probe Russian GM Kramnik's statements against Naroditsky

International chess body said that it will probe Russian grand master Vladimir Kramnik's allegation of cheating statements against American GM Daniel Naroditsky. The American, aged 29, died was pronounced dead earlier this week by his family. After his death several players including 21-year-old Indian GM Nihal Sarin called out Kramnik as responsible for the unfortunate incident. Now, the chess body will be probing all the public statements made about Naroditsky.

FIDE to probe Kramnik's statements against Naroditsky

“I, along with the FIDE Management Board, will formally refer all relevant public statements made by GM Vladimir Kramnik — both before and after the tragic death of GM Daniel Naroditsky — to the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission for independent consideration,” said FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich on Wedensday (Oct 22).

“At the same time, I reaffirm that FIDE will take appropriate action in any case where a lack of respect, public harassment, or bullying is observed within the chess community," he added.

What cheating charges Kramnik accused Naroditsky of?

Kramnik accused Naroditsky of using a sophisticated engine while playing online games on a second screen. The engine, according to Kramnik, calculated millions of moves per second to determine the best next move. The Russian also put forth the arguments such as study of where the American GM looked during the online matches. Naroditsky denied the allegations straight out but appeared hassled with them, even looking stressed.

Taking to X after the American GM's death, Sarin had written: "The relentless, baseless accusations and public interrogations he faced in recent months caused him immense pressure and pain. This has to stop. When respected figures spread unfounded allegations without accountability, real lives are destroyed."