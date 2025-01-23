India’s top chess talent D Gukesh added another feather to his already impressive hat on Thursday (Jan 23) after he became the top-ranked Indian in the latest rankings. Gukesh saw off China’s Ding Liren in a marathon 14-game final in December to win the World Chess Championship. A feat that saw him become the youngest to win the prestigious honour.

Advertisment

D Gukesh becomes highest ranked Indian in FIDE rankings

After impressing in the Tata Steel Masters, Gukesh is now 4th in the Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) rankings dethroning Ajrun Erigaisi in the process. The 18-year-old won his second title in the first chess tournament of the calendar year. Gukesh got the better of Vincent Keymer of Germany in Wijk Aan Zee in the Netherlands, which now sees him within catching distance of the top spot.

In December, Gukesh beat Liren 7.5-6.5 to become the youngest champion at the World Chess Championship. This saw him become the youngest champion in the tournament, breaking Garry Kasparov’s record. He also joined legendary Viswanathan Anand to become only the second India to win the WCC.

Advertisment

Gukesh’s remarkable achievements did not go unnoticed, as he was rewarded by the Government of India. He received the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award along with notable names like Harmanpreet Singh and Manu Bhaker. He is also the youngest recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

ALSO READ | Manchester City Champions League qualification scenario: Here's all you need to know



The Indian teenage star recently met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his family.

Advertisment

"I have been closely interacting with him for a few years now, and what strikes me most about him is his determination and dedication. His confidence is truly inspiring. In fact, I recall seeing a video of his a few years ago where he had said he would become the youngest world champion—a prediction that has now clearly come true thanks to his own efforts," Prime Minister Modi posted on his X handle after meeting Gukesh.