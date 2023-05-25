Ferrari have not made any contract offer to Lewis Hamilton, reveals team boss Fred Vasseur

There has been a lot of speculations regarding Lewis Hamilton's next move as his contract with Mercedes set to expire at the end of this season. There were strong rumours of the seven-time world champion is likely to move to Ferrari for a whopping deal. Since then, a lot has been said and written about it. Nonetheless, Ferrari team boss has denied all such claims.

It was reported, early this week, that Ferrari made a whopping £40m offer to acquire the services of Hamilton. However, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur cleared the air ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix. 'We are not sending an offer to Lewis Hamilton' "As a joke I could say that two weeks ago you were sending Sainz to Audi, one week ago you sent Leclerc to Mercedes - now I am alone," said Vasseur as per a report in Sky Sport.

He further asserted, "You know perfectly that at this stage of the season each week you will have a different story and we are not sending an offer to Lewis Hamilton, we didn't do it."

On being asked if he had talked with Hamilton, or if he is planning to, Vasseur replied, "We didn't have discussions. I think every single team on the grid would like to have Hamilton at one stage, it would be bull**** to not say something like this.

"If I discuss with Hamilton, the last 20 years I discussed almost every single weekend with Hamilton, I don't want to have to stop to discuss with him because you are chasing me."

It is to be noted that Great Britain's Hamilton has not won a race since 2021 with Max Versteppen ruling every circuit since then. He desperately needs a winning car to challenge for a record eighth title. Thus, the upcoming races are very crucial for him and the veteran will surely analyse if Mercedes can provide him his next title or whether it is wise for him to have a last shot at somewhere else.