'Feeling better' - Indian opener Mayank Agarwal provides health update from Agartala hospital
Story highlights
It has been learnt that Mayank Agarwal will be discharged today but will not be able to speak for the next 48 hours due to swelling on his lips and ulcers.
Mayank Agarwal, Indian opener and Karnataka captain, shared health update with his fans and mentioned that he is 'feeling much better now' after a health scare during a flight on Tuesday (Jan 30). Mayank took to his official Instagram account and shared details of his health, confirming that he is in a much better situation now. In addition, the Karnataka skipper shared photos from the hospital, much the relief of his fans and the Indian cricket fraternity.
Mayank took to his official Instagram handle and wrote on Wednesday (Jan 31), "I am feeling better now. Gearing to come back. Thanks for your prayers, love and support, everyone." Here is the post:
Also read: Mayank Agarwal's manager files complaint in Tripura after in-flight health scare; police to investigate matter
The Indian batter suffered oral irritation and swelling on his lips after he consumed a transparent liquid, mistaking it for water on a New Delhi-bound flight on Tuesday. Soon after, he was deboarded after he complained of throat irritation and felt the urge to vomit. Thus, he was rushed to a private hospital in the capital city of Tripura.
Karnataka team manager Ramesh shared details of Mayank's forgettable experience and told India Today, "We were about to take off, and Mayank felt thirsty. So, he drank water kept behind the seat pocket in front of his seat. After a few minutes, he realised that his throat was itching, and he felt the urge to vomit. Consequently, he rushed to the washroom near the cockpit and informed the air hostess."
"The air hostess immediately rang the emergency bell and checked if there was any doctor available on the flight. Unfortunately, there was no doctor, so the pilot was informed, and a message was sent to the airport authority. Doctors came to see him, and they said, 'We can't provide first aid here; he needs to be hospitalised.' An ambulance arrived, and he was taken to the hospital," he added.
Mayank was in Agartala over the weekend, leading Karnataka in a Ranji Trophy match against Tripura. He will now miss his side's next game versus Railways in Surat, starting Feb 2. It has been learnt that Mayank will be discharged today but will not be able to speak for the next 48 hours due to swelling on his lips and ulcers, as told by Ramesh.