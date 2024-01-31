Karnataka captain and India cricketer Mayank Agarwal’s manager has filed an official complaint after the player was served contaminated water on Tuesday (Jan 30) during his Delhi-bound flight. Agarwal, who played a key role in leading his side to a 29-run win against Tripura was rushed to hospital in the capital city of Agartala after complaining of swelling and ulcers in the mouth. The flight was delayed and the player was rushed to hospital to get the medical treatment, upon which he is now stable.

Mayank’s manager lodges complaint

"Mayank Agarwal, an international cricket player. Now he is stable and his vitals are normal. But his manager has lodged a specific complaint under NCCPS (New Capital Complex Police Station) to investigate the matter," Superintendent of Police West Tripura, Kiran Kumar, told PTI.

"His manager said that when he was sitting in the airplane, there was a pouch in front of him. He drank a little bit not much but suddenly there was irritation in his mouth and suddenly he couldn't talk also and was brought to ILS hospital. He had swelling and ulcers in the mouth. Otherwise, his vitals are stable," the cop told PTI. × What was the matter?

After the narrow win for Karnataka on the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy match, Mayank was due to travel to Delhi in an Indigo flight on Tuesday. The player boarded the flight at Agartala’s airport and consumed water from a pouch. However, upon consumption, he complained of swelling and ulcers in the mouth and was immediately rushed to the hospital while delaying the flight operation.

The situation led to chaos at the airport before he was taken to the hospital, where he is now stable. However, the player’s manager has taken the issue to the authorities which are now under investigation according to the local police. The player is reportedly good now and will travel to Bengaluru instead of Delhi on Wednesday.