FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga live streaming: When and where to watch El Clasico?

The La Liga match will see Sergio Busquets-led Barcelona take on the Karim Benzema-led Real Madrid on Sunday (October 24). The game will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

This will be the season's first El Clasico match. Both the teams have struggled so far. While Barcelona is at 8th position with four wins and three draws in eight games, Real Madrid is at 3rd position with five wins and two draws in the same number of games.

Lately, for Barcelona, 18year-old Ansu Fati has signed a 6-year contract before the El Clasico clash. After the departure of Messi from Barcelona, new talents like Vinicius Jr and Ansu Fati will be in spotlight.

Karim Benzema, who is in the form of life and is La Liga's top scorer with nine goals and seven assists, is also a contender for Ballon D`or. The last time when the two sides faced each other Real Madrid scored two goals to edge past Barcelona's one.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid taking place?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid will take place at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

What time does the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid begin?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid begins at 7:45 PM IST on Sunday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be aired live on MTV. The online streaming of the La Liga match between Barca and Real will be available on Voot Select.