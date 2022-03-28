'Far-reaching decision': Ex-Pakistan cricketer on MS Dhoni handing over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that it was the right call from MS Dhoni to step down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

Speaking to IANS, Kaneria said that the appointment of Ravindra Jadeja as the new CSK skipper is a ‘far-reaching decision’ which will also help the Indian cricket team in the long run.

“We all know what kind of player Dhoni is. His decisions are always correct. I think he is one of the best captains in world cricket. He has won the 50-over World Cup, he has won the T20 World Cup, he has won the Champions Trophy and has won the IPL four times for Chennai Super Kings. Apart from this, there are many matches which India won due to Dhoni’s on-field decision."

“So I think giving the captaincy to Jadeja is a far-reaching decision. Look, the Indian team is a balanced one and captaining it in all formats is not an easy task. Virat Kohli was very good, but he has left captaincy. Now Rohit Sharma has to lead in all three formats. Whether one accepts this or not, captaining India in all formats of the game is a pressure job," said Kaneria.

Kaneria added that the Indian cricket team will need a player in the coming years to take over the reins from Rohit Sharma and Jadeja can be the one to assume that responsibility.

“Today or tomorrow, India will have to think about split captaincy. Otherwise, Rohit will be under pressure, and it’s bound to happen. If we talk about the formation of the Indian team, only a few players are sure of their place in the team and Jadeja is one of them. In such a situation, I think Dhoni’s decision has been taken keeping the future in mind," he concluded.