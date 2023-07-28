Fans to collect World Cup 2023 tickets from counters, BCCI to avoid using e-ticket despite online bookings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed plans for entry into the ODI World Cup venues as they will not use e-ticket entries for the showpiece event. Board secretary Jay Shah in the brass body meeting on Thursday, July 27 confirmed that there will be 7 to 8 centers for physical ticket redemption. The board is also in the final stage to finalise the ticket sale partner for the ODI World Cup as the countdown has already begun for the marquee tournament.

Jay Shah confirms plans

We can't use e-tickets this time around but will ensure to have physical ticket redemption at 7-8 centers well in advance. But physical ticket needs to be retained," Shah said on the entry procedure for the ticket sale.

"It will get difficult to manage e-tickets at high-capacity venues like Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Our plan is to start using e-tickets more in bilaterals first and then take it to multi-nation events like the World Cup," the BCCI secretary went on to add," he added.

According to the BCCI, it is difficult to manage the e-ticket entries into the stadium, especially for an event like ODI World Cup. The board plans to use the e-ticket entries in future bilateral series and tournaments when the procedure becomes less complex.

The BCCI faced criticism during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season when there was a lack of e-tickets at the venue. This led to overcrowding at the big venues as there were no redemption centers at the venues. The board aims to carry out a smooth fan experience with the World Cup 10 little over two months away.

BCCI also plans to resolve the issue of ticket sales as they are yet to be made available for the fans. The board will soon announce the dates for the ticket sale as they are in the final stage of finalising a ticket sale partner.

The ODI World Cup will kick start on Thursday, October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 final as defending champions England take on New Zealand. India’s first match of the tournament will take place on Sunday, October 8 in Chennai while the match that is likely to attract the highest ticket sale will be the India vs Pakistan contest that will be contested at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE