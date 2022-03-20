Family, friends bid farewell to Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne at private funeral in Melbourne

ANI
Melbourne, Australia Published: Mar 20, 2022, 02:50 PM(IST)

The coffin of Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne is carried by his son Jackson (C) and others. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Family and friends bid farewell to Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne at a private funeral held at his hometown in Melbourne on Sunday.

A host of former teammates and international stars were among those present to bid farewell to former Australia spinner Shane Warne at a private funeral in Melbourne on Sunday.

Warne tragically died from a heart attack at the age of 52 earlier this month.

As per an official ICC release, Warne will be given a full public service at his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) later this month, but approximately 80 of his nearest and dearest friends and family were in Melbourne on Sunday to pay their respect.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was in attendance, while Australian stars Glenn McGrath, Merv Hughes, Ian Healy and Mark Waugh were among a group of his former teammates also at the private event.

ALSO READ: Not Virat Kohli! Wasim Jaffer names Indian youngster who should open with Faf du Plessis for RCB in IPL 2022

A group of former Australia Test captains also attended with Allan Border, Mark Taylor and Michael Clarke among a group of Warne's closest friends that paid their respect to the Victorian.

Warne's public service on March 30 is expected to attract a large crowd at the MCG, a venue which Warne made his own over his 15-year international career.

Warne famously claimed his 700th Test wicket at the ground on Boxing Day in 2006 when he dismissed England captain Andrew Strauss and finished his career with 56 Test wickets at the iconic venue.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Mar 20, 2022 | 2nd Test - Day Stumps
Richards-Botham Trophy, 2022
WI
411
(187.5 ov)
 VS
ENG
507/9 dec
(150.5 ov)
40/0
(15.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 20, 2022 | 2nd ODI LIVE
Bangladesh in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2022
SA
 VS
BAN
184/8
(47.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 19, 2022 | Match 4
ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23
UAE
(50.0 ov) 147
VS
PNG
150/4 (36.2 ov)
Papua New Guinea beat United Arab Emirates by 6 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Mar 18, 2022 | 1st ODI
Bangladesh in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2022
SA
(48.5 ov) 276
VS
BAN
314/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 38 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App