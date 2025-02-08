Advertisment

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has shined ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 as they prepare for the big tournament in their homeland. Playing in the opening match of the renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore against New Zealand, Zaman scored 84 runs, refreshing memories of his knock in the 2017 Champions Trophy. His knock in the opening match of the tri-series has set the tone ahead of a busy next three weeks for Pakistan as they look to retain the Champions Trophy.

Zaman shines for Pakistan

With Pakistan chasing 331 runs to win, Zaman took the charge in his hand having been named Saim Ayub’s replacement for the Champions Trophy 2025. The Pakistan opener attacked Kiwi bowlers left, right and center scoring 84 off 69 deliveries. His innings consisted of 7 fours and 6 sixes and was striking at a rate of 121.

However, lack of support on the other hand saw Pakistan lose wickets at consistent intervals. Former skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for 10 off 23 while Mohammed Rizwan scored 3. Tayyab Tahir contributed with 30 off 29 but could not convert his innings into a big knock.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 183/5 in 35 overs, needing 142 runs to win in 15 overs. Salman Agha (31 off 41) and Khushdil Shah (8 off 6) were in the middle as the hosts needed to score to at more than 9 runs per over.

Glenn Phillips shines for New Zealand

Glenn Phillips was in sublime form with the bat for New Zealand in the renovated Gaddafi Stadium as he scored an unbeaten 106 off 74 balls. His innings consisted of 6 fours and 7 sixes and struck at a strike rate of 143. Daryl Mitchell (81) and former skipper Kane Williamson (58) also played important roles for New Zealand as they posted 330/6 in 50 overs.