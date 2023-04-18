FACT-CHECK: Truth behind Simon Doull's 'living in Pakistan is like being in jail' remark

Recently, Simon Doull -- former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator -- made heads turn with his alleged controversial statement on Pakistan. In a recent statement that went viral, it was believed that the New Zealander, who is popular for his commentary stints worldwide, opened up on his experience in Pakistan and said 'living in Pakistan is like being in a jail'.

While Doull's alleged statement spread like wildfire on social media platforms, he recently opened up on the claims and slammed the fake remark. The fake quote was attributed to Geo News which stated, "Living in Pakistan is like living in jail. I was not allowed to go out as Babar Azam fans were waiting for me. And I stayed in Pakistan without food for many days. Even I was mentally tortured, but by the grace of God, I somehow escaped from Pakistan."

Doull took to his official Instagram handle to clarify that he never any such statement and slammed the 'sad people'. Here's the post -

Doull clarified, "It’s sad when so-called news channels publish false stories that are made up from fake social media accounts. Please note: Absolutely None of this is true. I loved my time in Pakistan and also love my time in India. Stop the hatred and vitriol towards one another, please. And stop publishing this for your own agenda you sad people."