Fact check: Did Virat Kohli attend Ram Mandir consecration ceremony?

Indian men's cricket team superstar Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were extended the invitation to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday (Jan 22). While some reports claimed that Kohli did not attend the event, other viral videos and images on social media suggested that Kohli had indeed made the trip to the holy city.

A picture showing Kohli in a black kurta, wearing glasses was widely shared with claims that the former Indian captain was present at the Ram Janambhoomi Mandir. However, the picture being shared is not from the occasion.

Kohli visited his friend Rahul Kanal for Ganesh Chaturthi a few months ago and a picture clicked there is now being circulated, mostly by Kohli fan clubs. A few popular cricket aggregators on X (formerly known as Twitter) also shared videos claiming that Kohli's car convoy had reached Ayodhya.

Virat Kohli's convoy in Ayodhya.



- The 🐐 has reached Ram Janmabhoomi. pic.twitter.com/HwkmAA2388 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 21, 2024 ×

Apart from the fake media content, a Kohli impersonator was also spotted taking photos with unsuspecting people during the event. The video of the incident also spread like wildfire all over social media.

While Kohli missed the event other cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Ravindra Jadeja and Venkatesh Prasad among others attended the ceremony.