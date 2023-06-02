FA Cup Final: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to be in attendance for Manchester Derby at Wembley

Star Indian pair Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are set to attend the upcoming FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City on Saturday, June 3 at Wembley Stadium. The pair is in London as Virat is part of the Indian squad that will compete in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval Stadium. The clash will conclude the domestic football season in England with star names like Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes, Kevin de Bruyne, and David de Gea on showcase. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to attend FA Cup final



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/qXpocJxqP9#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #FACup #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/A4Di7C2vFI — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 2, 2023 × Virat and Anushka to attend Wembley Showdown Virat and Anushka will attend the FA Cup final as Puma invited the pair to be part of the historic clash at Wembley. The oldest football competition in the world will see giants of the game Manchester United play against city rivals City for the first time in the final. Virat is no new to football as he was previously seen attending the Tottenham training session where he met England football team captain Harry Kane. Virat has also attended Wimbledon Championships in the past whenever he has been in London.

Virat landed in England after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season where his side finished fifth and failed to make the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost in a must-win contest against Gujarat Titans in their final league game and thus faced elimination.

The former India captain has been preparing for the all-important final on the South Coast of England in Sussex along with the rest of the team. He will make the short journey to North London on Saturday and will witness a historic clash as Manchester City chase a treble.

ALSO READ | WTC final against India is our grand-finale ahead of Ashes 2023, says Australian spinner Nathan Lyon Virat to witness history? As things stand, Manchester City are on course to a winning a historic treble where they have already won the Premier League title and will look to add two more stories to their trophy cabinet. City, piped Arsenal to the PL title while they will face Inter Milan in the final of the Champions League on Saturday, June 10.

A win in both competitions will see them win a unique treble of PL, FA Cup, and Champions League for just the second time in the history of English football. Interestingly, the only other team to win the unique treble is City’s Saturday opponents Manchester United back in 1999.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE