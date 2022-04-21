F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, superstar Serena Williams join Sir Martin Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea: Report

Serena Williams and Sir Lewis Hamilton, two of the biggest athletes in the modern era, are reportedly backing Sir Martin Broughton's bid to buy the English professional football club, Chelsea, with the superstars prepared to invest in buying the Stamford Bridge club.

According to a report in the Sky News, the seven-time Formula One champion Hamilton and the 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena are prepared to pledge as much as a whopping £10million each to the deal. As per speculations, the Chelsea FC is expected to be sold for around £2.5bn. It is reported that Sir Martin was in touch with the superstar duo Hamilton and Serena for quite some time and the deal is finally set to be taken forward.

Sky News added that the F1 racer Hamilton would also 'play a formal role in Chelsea's future efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion' if Broughton's bid turns out to be successful. Chelsea, the current Champions League holders, have been up for sale since March following Russian owner Roman Abramovich being hit by sanctions from the government due to his ties to the country's president Vladimir Putin. Since then, many big names have brought forward their names and shown keen interest in buying the club. Nonetheless, it looks like Sir Martin has struck the right deal by bringing in two superstar athletes in the mix to strengthen his bid for acquiring the premier club.

Hamilton's name springs a surprise as the Britain racer has always been vocal of his support for Arsenal FC. Meanwhile, Serena already is the co-owner of Los Angeles-based women's team Angel City and, thus, holds significant knowledge of how to run a club.

Talking about Chelsea's run in the ongoing EPL season, it is currently at the third spot behind table-toppers Manchester City and Liverpool.