Lewis Hamilton, the 7-time F1 champion, has conceded that his former team Mercedes is faster than his current team Ferrari. The statement comes after Hamilton finished fourth in the Formula 1 2026 season's first race - Australian Grand Prix - at Melbourne on Sunday (Mar 8). The British driver, however, acknowledged that Ferrari is 'in a fight' with Mercedes and it is not impossible to catch up with them. Mercedes ended the race with 1-2 finish after George Russell took the first place on the podium while his teammate Kimi Antonelli from Italy took the second place. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished the race on the third place, ahead of Hamilton.

How Fearrai can catch up with Mercedes?

In the first 12 laps at Melbourne on Sunday, Leclerc was first while his Ferrari teammate Hamilton was third with Mercedes' Russell in between. The Mercedes driver then took advantage of a virtual safety car for a net pitstop while Ferrari chose not to do so and it costed them the first place on the podium. Hamilton, after the race, acknowledged the tactical error and vowed to take care of it.

"We’re not as fast as Mercedes but we’re right in the fight. We’ve got a lot of work to do to catch them but it’s not impossible. We got a third and fourth and ultimately Mercedes were quicker than us. We need to see if stopping would have been better. I definitely thought we should have come in or, at least one of us, to cover the Mercedes. We will look to see what we can do better,” said the 7-time F1 winner as reported by Guardian.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff accepts fight from Ferrari