'Extremely painful': Ramiz Raja lashes out at Pakistan's performance against England

Pakistan suffered a 3-0 whitewash against England after losing third and final against Stokes and Co. at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Several former Pakistan cricketers were disappointed that a full-strength Men in Green could not beat an English team that was assembled just a couple of days before their first team was isolated due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja, in his YouTube video, lashed out at Pakistan's performance was 'extremely painful' for the fans.

“An extremely painful and tough day for Pakistan cricket and its fans. The team has been whitewashed by a B-Grade England team. I’m not surprised by the results because it was on the cards. This team got mentally disintegrated. They couldn’t get over the shock of their defeat in the first ODI because the headlines were all over that a B team, which was assembled within two days, has beaten Pakistan.

“They went under pressure after the loss and hence, committed mistakes. It has become a trend for this Pakistan team. It doesn’t learn from mistakes. Instead, they double it under pressure,” Raja said.

“Babar Azam is a young captain and he would need to change the environment. He needs to understand that he won’t get headlines for scoring 150. It will only happen if the team plays connectively and wins. Unless you take chances, get your skills challenged - how would you become a successful side?

“You saw the Zimbabwe series. It was an ideal opportunity to try the youngsters but that didn’t happen. The same old players played there. Babar needs to change this. Pakistan will face tougher situations in the future and his career itself is shaping up. It all depends on a skipper how he changes the environment of the dressing room and tests the talent in his team.

“It’s time for a change. They need to change their mindset and experiment with new talents. For the sake of Pakistan cricket, think tank needs to make massive changes,” Raja concluded.