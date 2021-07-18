'Extremely disappointed': Matteo Berrettini pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

Wimbledon 2021 finalist and Italian ace Matteo Berrettini has joined the elite list of stars who have pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics due to a thigh injury. The 25-year-old took to social media to announce the news.

"I am extremely disappointed to announce my withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympic Games," the 25-year-old said on Instagram.

"I had an MRI scan yesterday on the thigh injury I sustained during Wimbledon and was informed I will not be able to compete for a couple of weeks."

The Italian National Olympic Committee said they would not be able to get a replacement player for Berrettini as the International Tennis Federation's deadline to name new athletes had passed on Friday.

"Representing Italy is the biggest honour for me so it is devastating to miss the Olympics," Berrettini added.

The tennis event at the Tokyo Olympics has been hit by a series of high-profile withdrawals in recent days.

Some of the sport's biggest names, including Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Serena Williams, Stan Wawrinka and Simona Halep have already announced their decision to skip the Games, which has been delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World number 8, recently, was seen battling out for the Wimbledon title against Serbian ace Novak Djokovic, however, he lost the match.

