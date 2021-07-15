From Roger Federer to Serena Williams: Tennis aces who are set to miss Tokyo Olympics

Several tennis stars have decided to withdraw from Tokyo Olympics due to many reasons. While some have tested positive for the virus, others have sustained serious injuries that will not allow them to compete in the Summer Games:
Tennis star Roger Federer announced that he will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics after suffering a knee injury during the grasscourt season.
The former world no-1 was knocked by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in straight sets.
Roger Federer said: “During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games.”
“I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.”
(Photograph:AFP)
Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to reveal that he is pulling out from the upcoming Wimbledon Championships and Tokyo Olympics. Nadal referred to the need to "pay attention to his body" after a thorough claycourt season as the explanation for his withdrawal.
Nadal said he had talked with his group before making the decision. The 35-year-old added that he was hoping to draw out his profession at the top, which recommends he will be significantly more specific with his timetable over the course of the following, not many years.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Serena Williams will not be travelling to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, the 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion said without giving the reasons behind her decision.
American Williams, who will turn 40 in September, won the singles title at the London Olympics in 2012 and she has also picked up three gold medals in doubles with sister Venus -- in Sydney (2000), Beijing (2008), and London.
"Yeah, I'm actually not on the Olympic list, so... Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," Williams told reporters on the eve of the Wimbledon Grand Slam.
(Photograph:AFP)
"Nothing brings me more pride than representing Romania, but sadly the recovery from my calf injury requires more time and I have made the decision to withdraw from the Olympic Games this summer," Halep tweeted.
In May, the 29-year-old exited a claycourt event in Rome after picking up the injury during her second-round match against Angelique Kerber and was subsequently forced to miss the French Open and Wimbledon.
"After the disappointment of missing the French Open and Wimbledon having to skip the Olympics is incredibly tough to digest, but I am determined to come back stronger," she added.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Nick Kyrgios will not represent Australia at this year's Olympics in Tokyo because he does not want to compete if there are no fans in the stands.
"It has been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics and I know I may never get that opportunity again," the 26-year-old Kyrgios wrote on social media.
"But I also know myself. The thought of playing in front of empty stands just doesn't sit right with me. It never has."
(Photograph:Reuters)
"Hi everybody, I have some sad news to share with you all. After talking with my team and analysing the situation I have taken the very difficult decision to withdraw from competing in the Tokyo Olympics," the 27-year-old Austrian wrote on Twitter.
"For me, like all athletes, taking part in the Olympics and representing my country is a huge honour and that makes this decision even tougher.
"However, 2021 did not start as expected and I don't feel ready to play my best in Tokyo.
"My goal is to work hard the coming weeks, give my best at Wimbledon and keep training and hopefully defend my US Open title."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Wawrinka underwent foot surgery that would rule him out of the Games, which begin on July 23 after being delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former world number three Wawrinka, 36, underwent an operation on his left foot earlier this year and has not played on the tour since his opening round defeat by Lloyd Harris at the Qatar Open in March.
He underwent an additional procedure on the same foot to correct a small niggle, which will rule him out of the Olympics, Wawrinka's team said in a statement.
Wawrinka, who is currently ranked 30th, won a gold medal in doubles with Roger Federer at the 2008 Beijing Games.
"His team of doctors is extremely confident that they have now resolved the issue and that he will return to full fitness in the near future," the statement added.
"He is very disappointed not to be able to play in the Games and represent Switzerland in Tokyo, but he is already working hard on his recovery and towards his goal of getting back on the court as soon as possible."
(Photograph:Zee News Network)
The English player took to Twitter and revealed that she had tested positive for coronavirus.
Johanna was also forced to miss the Wimbledon 2021 after a member in her team had tested positive for the dreaded virus.
“As a result, I have been unable to train for the last two and a half weeks and sadly, this has put my body in a situation where I am unable to ask it to be fully ready in time for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. This is a heart-breaking reality for me, as representing Team GB at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 is one of my most treasured memories from my career so far," read her statement.
Johanna concluded by saying, “I’ll be doing my best to get myself back to full health and fitness and ready to be competing again soon."
(Photograph:Reuters)
World number 5 Bianca Andreescu took to Instagram on Monday revealed that she would not be taking part in the Tokyo 2020 games.
“To all my amazing fans, I would like to inform you that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics later this month. I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself. I look forward to representing Canada in future Fed Cup ties, and competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris!" read Bianca’s post.
(Photograph:Reuters)