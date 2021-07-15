From Roger Federer to Serena Williams: Tennis aces who are set to miss Tokyo Olympics

Several tennis stars have decided to withdraw from Tokyo Olympics due to many reasons. While some have tested positive for the virus, others have sustained serious injuries that will not allow them to compete in the Summer Games :

Roger Federer

Tennis star Roger Federer announced that he will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics after suffering a knee injury during the grasscourt season.

The former world no-1 was knocked by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in straight sets.

Roger Federer said: “During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games.”

“I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.”

(Photograph:AFP)