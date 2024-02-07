EXPLAINED: Why Champions League is the biggest club competition despite rise of European Super League

The Champions League Round of 16 is all set to take center stage as top clubs prepare for the final push to conquer glory in Europe’s top club competition. While the eyes of the clubs are on the prize asset, the bosses at UEFA (European football’s governing body) are fighting to keep the integrity of the competition alive. The European Super League (ESL) could emerge as a major player with top clubs set to join the breakaway league from UEFA. However, can the ESL surpass the legacy of the Champions League (previously the European Cup) as the tussle between UEFA and ESL intensifies?

Champions League’s importance

Starting in the 1955-56 season with the name of the European Cup, the Champions League has been the apex competition of football for more than 60 years. While the competition carries equal weightage as the AFC Champions League (Asia) winner and the Copa Libertadores (South Africa), the European version of the club competition ranks highest as some of the finest players and teams have played in the competition.

Since its inception in the 1955-56 season, big-name players have competed in the competition with fierce rivalry between clubs being a highlight. The quality of competition is often better than other continental competitions which have attracted a big fan base. The big fan base has attracted big-money TV deals which have resulted in high financial capital flow in the competition.

European Super League concept

The ESL is a make-away European league concept consisting of a cluster of top continental clubs which included the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona along with the ‘big six’ Premier League sides. The cluster also included the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan before the plan was scrapped amid big protests by fans. Upon criticism, 10 of the 12 clubs pulled out of the European Super League while UEFA decided to levy hefty fines on them. Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona though did not back out and are still part of the plan.

Withdrawal of English clubs was seen as a major setback as they could have attracted big-money TV deals which could have helped the ESL grow financially. Currently, TV deals in England are sold for more than $5 billion for a period ranging between four to seven years. The figure is comparatively low for other leagues.

Why Champions League remains a big player?

Anticipating a breakaway league was on its way and more teams wanting to qualify and earn hefty sums from the competition, UEFA from the 2024-25 season will increase the pool of teams from 32 to 36. This will give clubs better opportunity to qualify or participate in the Champions League. Considering the rich history of the competition fans, players and the majority of the clubs want to participate in the competition.

Financially the competition attracts the second-biggest TV and commercial deal in football after the English Premier League. Comparing this to the ESL, it will be hard for them to attract big-money deals as top English clubs are unlikely to play in the competition.

Heritage of competition

In its almost 70-year history, winning the Champions League is often considered the biggest achievement for players who are unlikely to win the World Cup. It is often the parameter of success for African and small nation players to get their names in the history books. Players like Ryan Giggs, Gareth Bale, Yaya Toure and Luka Modric are often considered the greatest of their generations, but they are unlikely to win the World Cup with the national side due to limited resources, it is the Champions League that bails them out.

Interestingly, Ballon d’Or winners like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have also seen their legacy forged by the winner’s medal in the Champions League as they are yet to win the FIFA World Cup.

Another factor contributing to the legacy of the competition is the format, since the 2003-04 season only the best teams have made it through to the later rounds of the competitions. Unlike the FA Cup and the League Cup, the Champions League knockout stage is played over two legs, ensuring only the best and deserved teams have lifted the trophy.

ESL’s dull format