/Explained: Here's why Premier League will officially get five Champions League spots

It was a productive evening for the Premier League on Tuesday (April 7) despite no action in the league. In fact, it was Arsenal who made favours to the sides in the biggest league in the world as the Premier League officially booked an additional spot in the Champions League. The 1-0 win for Arsenal against Sporting Lisbon meant that the Premier League will officially finish in the top two of UEFA coefficient rankings.

Premier League to get extra spot

UEFA awards an additional place to two leagues, so with the Premier League guaranteed one of those, the race is on for the other spot. Spain is on course to secure it ahead of Germany and Portugal. Each nation is awarded points based on the performance of their clubs in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

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Its points totals are then divided by the number of clubs it has competing in European competition, with nations ranked in the table by their average scores. Wins are worth two coefficient points, draws are worth one, and defeats are worth none. Additionally, bonus points are awarded according to finishing positions in the league phase tables and progress through each knockout round.

UEFA coefficient table (April 7)

1. England (Q) - 25.013

2. Spain - 20.281

3. Germany - 19.714

4. Portugal - 18.900

5. Italy - 18.714

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Could Premier League have seven teams in Champions League?

In an extraordinary scenario, Premier League could have not five, not six, but seven teams in the Champions League. For this to happen, Liverpool should finish outside the top five and then win the Champions League. On the other hand, either Nottingham Forest or Aston Villa should win the Europa League while finishing outside the top five in the Premier League standings.

Winners of the Champions League and Europa League automatically qualify for the Champions League the following season, regardless of their league position.

Last season, Tottenham Hotspur finished 17th in the Premier League but secured Champions League football after winning the Europa League. This also meant England had six participants in the Champions League for the 2025-26 season.