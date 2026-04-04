LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Chennai Super Kings to Delhi Capitals, 5 teams with most wins vs Mumbai Indians in IPL

From Chennai Super Kings to Delhi Capitals, 5 teams with most wins vs Mumbai Indians in IPL

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Apr 04, 2026, 23:18 IST | Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 23:18 IST

From Chennai Super Kings to Delhi Capitals here is a list of five teams with most wins vs Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The list contains the likes of Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Benglauru and Rajasthan Royals.

1. Chennai Super Kings – 18 Wins in 39 Matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Chennai Super Kings – 18 Wins in 39 Matches

Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful teams against Mumbai Indians, registering 18 wins in 39 encounters. The fierce rivalry between the two sides has produced several high-quality and closely fought matches over the years. CSK’s consistency and big-match temperament have helped them maintain a strong record against MI in IPL history.

2. Punjab Kings – 17 Wins in 34 Matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Punjab Kings – 17 Wins in 34 Matches

Punjab Kings have enjoyed a strong record against Mumbai Indians, securing 17 wins in 34 matches. Their aggressive approach with both bat and ball has often helped them challenge MI effectively. PBKS have consistently proven to be tough opponents, making this rivalry highly competitive over the years.

3. Delhi Capitals – 17 Wins in 38 Matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Delhi Capitals – 17 Wins in 38 Matches

Delhi Capitals have secured 17 wins in 38 matches against Mumbai Indians in IPL history. They have often challenged MI with a balanced squad and impactful performances across departments. DC’s ability to compete consistently has made this rivalry closely contested over the years.

4. Royal Challengers Benglauru – 15 Wins in 34 Matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Royal Challengers Benglauru – 15 Wins in 34 Matches

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have registered 15 wins in 34 matches against Mumbai Indians in IPL history. Known for their strong batting line-up, RCB have often challenged MI in high-scoring encounters. Their competitive record reflects a closely fought rivalry between the two popular franchises.

5. Rajasthan Royals – 14 Wins in 30 Matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Rajasthan Royals – 14 Wins in 30 Matches

Rajasthan Royals have secured 14 wins in 30 matches against Mumbai Indians in IPL history. They have often relied on a mix of young talent and experienced players to challenge MI effectively. RR’s strong record highlights their ability to consistently trouble one of the league’s most successful teams.

Trending Photo

'Deranged lunatic': US lawmakers calls for Trump's removal over Iran threat; betting grows on invoking 25th amendment - What's happening
9

'Deranged lunatic': US lawmakers calls for Trump's removal over Iran threat; betting grows on invoking 25th amendment - What's happening

From 'war winding up' to 'open the fu**ing Strait': Trump shifts deadline AGAIN, fills Easter weekend with expletive-filled ultimatum to Iran
9

From 'war winding up' to 'open the fu**ing Strait': Trump shifts deadline AGAIN, fills Easter weekend with expletive-filled ultimatum to Iran

Artemis II photos: A crescent Earth and an iconic Moon basin seen for the first time by the human eye
8

Artemis II photos: A crescent Earth and an iconic Moon basin seen for the first time by the human eye

Has Section 4 of 25th Amendment ever been used? Trump's 'Open the F--kin’ Strait' remark triggers concerns
7

Has Section 4 of 25th Amendment ever been used? Trump's 'Open the F--kin’ Strait' remark triggers concerns

New OTT releases this week (April 6-12, 2026): Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, The Boys- Watch these 6 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
7

New OTT releases this week (April 6-12, 2026): Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, The Boys- Watch these 6 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more