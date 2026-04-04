/From Chennai Super Kings to Delhi Capitals, 5 teams with most wins vs Mumbai Indians in IPL

From Chennai Super Kings to Delhi Capitals here is a list of five teams with most wins vs Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The list contains the likes of Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Benglauru and Rajasthan Royals.
Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful teams against Mumbai Indians, registering 18 wins in 39 encounters. The fierce rivalry between the two sides has produced several high-quality and closely fought matches over the years. CSK’s consistency and big-match temperament have helped them maintain a strong record against MI in IPL history.
Punjab Kings have enjoyed a strong record against Mumbai Indians, securing 17 wins in 34 matches. Their aggressive approach with both bat and ball has often helped them challenge MI effectively. PBKS have consistently proven to be tough opponents, making this rivalry highly competitive over the years.
Delhi Capitals have secured 17 wins in 38 matches against Mumbai Indians in IPL history. They have often challenged MI with a balanced squad and impactful performances across departments. DC’s ability to compete consistently has made this rivalry closely contested over the years.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have registered 15 wins in 34 matches against Mumbai Indians in IPL history. Known for their strong batting line-up, RCB have often challenged MI in high-scoring encounters. Their competitive record reflects a closely fought rivalry between the two popular franchises.
Rajasthan Royals have secured 14 wins in 30 matches against Mumbai Indians in IPL history. They have often relied on a mix of young talent and experienced players to challenge MI effectively. RR’s strong record highlights their ability to consistently trouble one of the league’s most successful teams.