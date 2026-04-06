/From CSK to RCB, 5 teams with most 200 plus totals in IPL history

From CSK to RCB here is a look at five teams with most 200-plus totals in the Indian Premier League. The list also features the likes of PBKS, MI and KKR.
Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most consistent high-scoring sides in IPL history, registering 200-plus totals a remarkable 37 times. Known for their depth in batting and calm approach, CSK have repeatedly dominated bowling attacks across seasons. Their ability to accelerate in the death overs has played a key role in building such imposing totals.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been one of the most explosive batting sides in IPL history, smashing 200-plus totals 36 times. Known for their power-packed lineup, RCB have consistently produced high-scoring games, especially on batting-friendly surfaces. Their aggressive approach and big-hitting stars have made them a dominant force when it comes to posting massive totals.
Punjab Kings have registered 33 instances of scoring 200-plus totals in the IPL, showcasing their attacking batting approach. The franchise has often relied on aggressive top-order performances and power hitters to post big scores. Their ability to consistently cross the 200-run mark highlights their strength in high-scoring encounters.
Mumbai Indians have recorded 32 instances of scoring 200-plus totals in the IPL, underlining their batting strength over the years. Known for their depth and finishing power, MI have consistently posted big scores across different seasons. Their ability to accelerate in the death overs has played a key role in reaching such high totals.
Kolkata Knight Riders have recorded 30 instances of scoring 200-plus totals in the IPL, reflecting their attacking brand of cricket. Over the years, KKR have relied on explosive middle-order hitters and aggressive intent to post big scores. Their ability to accelerate quickly, especially in the latter stages of an innings, has been key to reaching such totals.