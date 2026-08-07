/Exclusive | World Junior Champion Anahat Singh opens up on historic win, Asian Games & Olympic dream

India’s top-ranked squash player Anahat Singh made history two weeks ago by becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship. The 18-year-old defeated Egypt’s Ruqayya Salem 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women’s final in Ontario to end years of Egyptian dominance in the competition.

Speaking to WION’s Vidur after her historic triumph, Anahat reflected on her mindset before the tournament, her preparations for the Asian Games and the growing expectations surrounding her Olympic ambitions.

Asked if she was confident of winning the title before the World Junior Squash Championship, Anahat said that she stayed grounded despite entering the tournament as the top seed.



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“Well, I mean, I wouldn’t say I was confident, but I was ranked number one going into the event, so I was expected to win. And I had also played the players that I had played in this event before multiple times. So, I mean, I had beaten them before and I knew that, you know, I had a good chance in this event as well."

“But I mean, I didn’t want to go in with, you know, too much confidence. Otherwise, I didn’t want to take it casually or get too excited before I actually won the event. So, I mean, it was a mix of many different emotions, but I mean, I just wanted to take it one step at a time rather than thinking about me already winning the event.”

Anahat excited for Asian Games

After winning the World Junior title, Anahat Singh has turned her attention to the Asian Games in Japan, where the teenage star hopes to build on her previous medal-winning performance and compete alongside Asia’s top athletes once again.

“I mean, of course, I’m super excited. The last time I went for the Asian Games, it was one of the best few weeks of my life. And I think just getting the chance to do that again and being in the village and, I mean, among so many of the top athletes, it’s such a, it’s a really great experience. And I’m looking forward to doing that again in a month’s time.”

Anahat Singh Photograph: (Others)

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Olympic expectations motivating Anahat

Anahat’s rapid rise has also seen her emerge as a potential medal contender for the Olympics. However, rather than feeling pressured by the expectations, the youngster believes that they can motivate her to improve further.

“I mean, it’s definitely given me more motivation since it’s now in the Olympics as well. And, you know, if people expect me to win or get a medal at the Olympics, that means I just have to work a lot harder. And it’s also like a challenge for me and a goal to work towards.

“So, I mean, I think just regardless of anything, it’s something that, I mean, I would want more than anything. And it’s every athlete’s dream. So, I mean, just taking the expectations more as something that’s exciting and something to look forward to rather than any sort of pressure.”

Anahat talks about Red Bull Athlete Performance Center experience

Anahat also spoke about her visit to the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center, which came a week before the World Juniors. She said the experience helped her understand the areas she needs to improve ahead of the Asian Games.