Far from the mainland state capital cities of India, Aizwal is carving its reputation as one of the leading exporters of talent booths. While Mumbai, Bengaluru and other capital cities have forged their reputation as business and IT hubs – Aizwal, the capital of Northeast state Mizoram is developing a hub of young crop of Indian football players. Tetea Hmar, the President of the Mizoram Football Association (MFA), has laid the foundation for growing the next pool of big Indian footballers with some visionary plans and ideas. Hmar spoke exclusively to WION on the changing landscape of Indian football and how Mizoram is contributing to the cause.

‘We want to be the future’

“We want to lay down a foundation for the kids as we think we have the best pool of players where everyone is open to contribute. Mizoram is the place where grassroots football started to develop in India. With the talent we have and the Naupang League now an early success this comes we want to be the future of Indian football. In years to come I hope we lay down a marker for the rest of the nation,” said Hmar while in conversation with WION.

Hmar also spoke on the infrastructure side of things as the state lacks the best facilities, but is still going toe-to-toe with the challenges to produce the best crop of young footballers.

“Yes, we lack facilities of the highest qualities but despite that the Mizoram Football Association (MFA) has done a great job in tackling the situation. In the years to come we are hoping to get things sorted out and provide the best facilities to the kids to make the state proud,” added Hmar.

On Aizwal FC’s future plans

Aizwal FC, the only Northeast club to have won the top tier league of Indian football has been on the ascendency in recent times. With the rise of the Indian Super League (ISL), the famous Northeast club has lost its touch as they now reside in the second division after the I-League’s demotion. Hmar pointed out that there are efforts made to get the club back where it belongs as they look to get a strong core of the team.