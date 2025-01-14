India kickstarted their Kho Kho World Cup 2025 campaign in style as the hosts beat Nepal 42-37 on Monday (Jan 13) at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. A match that scripted history on multiple fronts saw Pratik Kiran Waikar become the first Indian player to lead a men’s Kho Kho side in a World Cup match. A dedicated player known for his versatile skills, Pratik spoke exclusively to WION’s Aditya Pimpale as he opened up on his journey to leading the Indian side.

Advertisment

Pratik speaks to WION

A dedicated player hailing from the Pune district of Maharashtra, Pratik has already carved a reputation as one of the best Indian Kho Kho players. His accolade could be highlighted by the fact that he led Maharashtra at several levels before rising to prominence. He is a recipient of several prestigious awards from the Maharashtra government, including the Eklavya Award, Shivchhatrapti Sports Award, and the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Award.

Question: What was it like when you were announced as the captain of the Indian Kho Kho side ahead of the World Cup?

Advertisment

I can’t describe it in words as I have been working hard for the last 24 years. It is a proud moment for me and my family as my hard work has paid off. I had goosebumps when I was announced as the captain of the side and I now look forward to leading from the front and setting an example.

Question: India has won very few World Cups in any sports, notably led by the likes of Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Pratik Waikar could soon be the name on the list as well, are you prepared for it?

To be honest, I am focusing on only one match at a time so winning the World Cup is a long-term target. Currently, my short-term target is to take one match at a time. Speaking of the cricket legends, I don’t compare myself with anyone, but lifting the World Cup as a captain is everyone’s dream and I want to complete that as soon as possible.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | BBL, Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers: WATCH | David Warner takes STUNNING catch

Speaking of Rohit, he also comes from Maharashtra, so it will be an incredibly proud moment for everyone associated with the state if India wins the World Cup.

How do you think India can tackle the different oppositions and are the host's favourite to win the Kho Kho World Cup?

Yes, we do have plans and we’d like to execute them perfectly during the Kho Kho World Cup. Coach Ashwini Sharma has a key role to play in the entire process which will be helpful for India. Different oppositions bring different challenges and I hope we are up to it in the upcoming matches of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.